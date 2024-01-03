TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
First Speed Cameras Destroyed In 2024
Several speed cameras were destroyed between Christmas and the new year.

Italian speed camera destroyed for 2024
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Photo radar foes in Assemini, Italy, rang in the new year by knocking over and tearing apart the speed camera that had been issuing automated tickets on Corso Africa. On New Year's Eve, vigilantes in Schaerbeek, Belgium, used fireworks to blow up the speed camera on the Haachtsesteenweg, destroying the device.

In the Creuse department of France, vigilantes on December 30 taped black plastic trash bags over four speed cameras located on the RD942 in La Sauniere, Saint-Medard-la-Rochette, Aubusson and Felletin. On Christmas Eve, bright orange spraypaint blinded the speed camera on the RN31 in Jaulzy, France. The device had only been installed ten days prior.

On Wednesday, December 27, vigilantes in Geislingen an der Steige, Germany, blinded the speed camera on Von Degenfeld-Strasse with spraypaint, according to local police.



