Canada, France, Italy: Speed Cameras Bombed, Painted, Burned

7/14/2025Canada, France, Italy: Speed Cameras Bombed, Painted, Burned
Vigilantes last week took out a handful of speed cameras in Canada, France and Italy with a bang.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Toronto Canada, the speed camera on Parkside Drive has fallen once again. So far this year, it has been destroyed six times. Last week's attack came despite efforts by the city and vendor to use surveillance cameras to monitor the highly profitable automated ticketing camera.
On Wednesday, vigilantes in Marseille, France, used explosives to blow up the speed camera on the Chemin du Littoral. They uploaded video of the action to X. In Saint-Martin-en-Haut, pink spraypaint torched the speed camera on Via Sandra on Monday, July 7.