France, Germany: Camera Enforcement Blinded, Burned

Dozens of automated ticketing machines were sabotaged in France and Germany last week.

Spraypainted French photo radar
In Xanten, Germany, an unidentified vigilante smashed the mobile speed camera that had been issuing automated tickets on Strasse Am Rheintor yesterday evening, according to local police reports. On the previous evening, yellow spraypaint was used to sabotage the photo radar device stationed on Erwitter Strasse in Geseke-Langeneicke.

On Friday, the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera on the RD1063 Near Haguenau was destroyed by fire. On the following day in Saint-Catherine a Lizio, the turret speed camera on the RD4 was torched for the third time this year. Also on Thursday, the Gers prefecture announced vigilantes had sabotaged photo radar devices throughout the department by wrapping them with tarps or spraypainting them. The rural group CR32 claimed responsibility. Red spraypaint thwarted automated ticketing efforts on the RN10 near Champniers on Thursday -- less than a week after a similar attack on the same device. In La Barre, black spraypaint blinded the speed camera on the RD673.



