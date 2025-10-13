Italian and French Vigilantes Trash A Half-Dozen Speed Cameras

10/13/2025Italian and French Vigilantes Trash A Half-Dozen Speed Cameras
European opponents of automated ticketing disabled a handful of speed cameras last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
French vigilantes destroyed a pair of speed cameras with fire on Friday. The devices had been issuing automated tickets on the RD107 in Alba-la-Romaine and on the RD93 in Solaure en Diois. Around the same time, black paint blinded the speed camera on the RD9 in Craon-de-Ludes. On the RD978 in Simard, gold paint was used to prevent the device from issuing citations.
In Agrigento, Italy, vigilantes on Saturday torched the speed camera on Strada Statale 640. The flaming wreckage was hauled away by a passing Carabinieri officer.