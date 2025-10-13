TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Italian and French Vigilantes Trash A Half-Dozen Speed Cameras
European opponents of automated ticketing disabled a handful of speed cameras last week.

Gilded French speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

French vigilantes destroyed a pair of speed cameras with fire on Friday. The devices had been issuing automated tickets on the RD107 in Alba-la-Romaine and on the RD93 in Solaure en Diois. Around the same time, black paint blinded the speed camera on the RD9 in Craon-de-Ludes. On the RD978 in Simard, gold paint was used to prevent the device from issuing citations.

In Agrigento, Italy, vigilantes on Saturday torched the speed camera on Strada Statale 640. The flaming wreckage was hauled away by a passing Carabinieri officer.



