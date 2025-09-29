TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > French Speed Cameras Spraypainted, Torched 
Print It Email It Tweet It

French Speed Cameras Spraypainted, Torched
Vigilantes in France disabled a handful of automated ticketing machines last week.

White paint on French speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In Nancy, France, the newly installed speed camera on Avenue de Boufflers was spraypainted on Saturday. On Tuesday, the photo radar device on the RD532 in Chatuzange-le-Goubet was blinded with paint. Then, on Friday, the same device was set on fire. A vigilante on Tuesday covered the speed camera on the RD9 in Merzer with white paint. Police claim they found a suspect.



Related News
French Speed Cameras Spraypainted, Torched

Fight Against Photo Radar Picks Up In Canada, France, Germany, Cyprus

Speed Cameras Disappear In Canada, France, The Netherlands

Colorado, Canada, France Germany: Speed Cameras Explode, Burn

Spraypaint Sabotages French, German Speed Cameras




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com