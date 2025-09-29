French Speed Cameras Spraypainted, Torched

9/29/2025French Speed Cameras Spraypainted, Torched
Vigilantes in France disabled a handful of automated ticketing machines last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Nancy, France, the newly installed speed camera on Avenue de Boufflers was spraypainted on Saturday. On Tuesday, the photo radar device on the RD532 in Chatuzange-le-Goubet was blinded with paint. Then, on Friday, the same device was set on fire. A vigilante on Tuesday covered the speed camera on the RD9 in Merzer with white paint. Police claim they found a suspect.