Speed Cameras Disappear In Canada, France, The Netherlands

9/15/2025Speed Cameras Disappear In Canada, France, The Netherlands
A Canadian province considers ditching photo radar as dozens of speed cameras were sabotaged in France and The Netherlands last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Ontario, Canada, vigilantes toppled sixteen speed cameras in Toronto on Tuesday. Premier Doug Ford responded with a threat to pull the plug on automated ticketing throughout the entire province.
"They should take out those cameras -- all of them," Ford said at the beginning of last week. "This is nothing but a tax grab. I've driven by speed traps that aren't even close to school areas. Hopefully, the cities will get rid of them... or, I'm going to help them get rid of them."
In Stittsville, a suburb of Ottawa, three speed cameras have been disabled by vigilantes in seven incidents so far this year. The camera lenses were smashed twice and covered with tape or stickers on five occasions.
In Zwolle, the Netherlands, mother nature destroyed a speed camera earlier today. The automated ticketing on the N50 was blown over by strong winds, and the towering device fell into the middle of the highway. There were no reports of injury to passing motorists. In Zevenhuizen, a technician working for Enexis severed the electrical connection for a speed camera, saying it was unsafe. The device had back-up power from a solar panel.
French protesters took to the streets Wednesday as part of the "Block Everything" movement against the government that targeted the lucrative photo radar network. On Thursday, the speed camera on the RD906 in Bellevue-la-Montagne was cut down and left in a field. On the same day, a pair of automated ticketing machines on the RD83 near Rouffach were blinded with spraypaint. On Wednesday, the speed camera on the RD989 near Bogny-sur-Meuse was destroyed with fire. On the same day in Maine-de-Boixe, the speed camera on the RN10 was also set ablaze. Protesters cut down the speed cameras on the RD952 in Valloire-sur-Cisse and the RD951 in Montlivault on Tuesday. Around the same time, the speed camera on the RN141 in Hiersac burned.