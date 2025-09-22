Fight Against Photo Radar Picks Up In Canada, France, Germany, Cyprus

9/22/2025Fight Against Photo Radar Picks Up In Canada, France, Germany, Cyprus
More than a dozen automated ticketing machines were taken out by vigilantes last week in Europe and North America.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Ottawa, Canada, vigilantes blinded the speed camera on Tenth Line Road in Orleans with orange spraypaint on Saturday. A trio of speed cameras were also toppled in Toronto, Canada, last week. Two of the automated ticketing machines were located on Avenue Road and the other issued automated tickets on Mount Pleasant Road.
In Hamm, Germany, a bicycle-riding vigilante saw a mobile speed camera being set up on Kleine Amtsstrasse on Friday. He swiped several critical parts, ensuring the device would not be able to issue automated citations. He was not caught. Also on Thursday, clever motorists hung a 50 km/h sign over the 30 km/h sign near the speed camera on Heuslingstrasse in Freudenberg, giving fellow drivers another 12 MPH. In Edermunde, red spraypaint was used Wednesday to blind the photo radar on Guxhagener Strasse, according to local police reports. In Nicosia, Cyprus, a 36-year-old man trashed a mobile speed camera on Wednesday.
Vigilantes in Saint-Aignan-des-Noyers, France, on Thursday blinded the speed camera on the RD951 with blue spraypaint. On the same day, the speed camera on the RD643 near Le Cateau was set on fire, completely destroying the device. In Saint-Aubin-des-Preaux, vigilantes burned the speed camera on the RD673 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the speed camera on the RD767 in Moustoir-Ac was torched. Also that day, the speed camera on the RD9 in Saint-Pierre-du-Champ was cut down by unknown opponents of automated ticketing. On Friday, September 12, vigilantes burned the speed camera on the RD5 in Molac.