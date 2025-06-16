France, Germany Speed Cameras Torched, Tilted

6/16/2025France, Germany Speed Cameras Torched, Tilted
A German speed camera injures an elderly motorist while a trio of French photo radar devices are set on fire.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
A speed camera in Petershagen, Germany, was damaged Thursday after it failed to prevent an accident. According to police reports, a 70-year-old motorcyclist tried to dodge a car that had slammed on the brakes near the automated ticketing machine on the B482. As he swerved to avoid a rear-end collision, the rider slammed into the roadside photo radar column, sustaining injuries.
Vigilantes in Frotey-les-Vesoul, France, on Friday torched the speed camera on the RN19, just two days after it had been replaced following a prior attack. In Blanquefort, the speed camera on Avenue du 11-Novembre was set on fire on Tuesday. Likewise, the speed camera on the RD913 in Chenicourt was set ablaze on Saturday, June 7.