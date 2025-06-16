TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > France, Germany Speed Cameras Torched, Tilted 
Print It Email It Tweet It

France, Germany Speed Cameras Torched, Tilted
A German speed camera injures an elderly motorist while a trio of French photo radar devices are set on fire.

Speed camera accident
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

A speed camera in Petershagen, Germany, was damaged Thursday after it failed to prevent an accident. According to police reports, a 70-year-old motorcyclist tried to dodge a car that had slammed on the brakes near the automated ticketing machine on the B482. As he swerved to avoid a rear-end collision, the rider slammed into the roadside photo radar column, sustaining injuries.

Vigilantes in Frotey-les-Vesoul, France, on Friday torched the speed camera on the RN19, just two days after it had been replaced following a prior attack. In Blanquefort, the speed camera on Avenue du 11-Novembre was set on fire on Tuesday. Likewise, the speed camera on the RD913 in Chenicourt was set ablaze on Saturday, June 7.



Related News
France, Germany Speed Cameras Torched, Tilted

French, Italian Vigilantes Torch, Topple Speed Cameras

Canada, France: Speed Cameras Sliced And Sprayed

France, Germany, Italy: Photo Radar Stoned, Painted, Burned

Damage To Speed Cameras In France, Italy, Latvia




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com