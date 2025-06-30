Canada, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Down

6/30/2025Canada, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Down
Multiple cameras were destroyed last week by angle grinders, flames, paint and gunfire in Canada, France, Germany and Italy.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Vigilantes knocked out five speed cameras in Toronto, Canada, last week. On Tuesday, the photo radar at the East Mall and O'Connor Drive were both cut down, according to CityNews. The device on Pharmacy Avenue was flipped around. Then, on Wednesday, the camera on Sheppard Avenue East was sliced.
In Briosco, Italy, vigilantes on Saturday toppled three speed camera columns in a Fleximan-style attack, leaving only one of the devices untouched. One of the affected units was on Via Donizetti and two on Via Verdi.
In Vohburg, Germany, vigilantes on Saturday grabbed a component of the mobile speed camera that had been set up to trap motorists on Staatsstrasse 2232. In Ulm, a speed camera injured a bicyclist when it failed to prevent a collision on Olgastrasse on Friday. According to police reports, the rider, who was drunk, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Likewise in Suhlendorf, the speed camera on Bundesstrasse 71 was damaged after it also failed to prevent an accident involving a Toyota Hilux pickup truck.
Vigilantes in La Neuvelle-les-Scey, France, on Sunday shot the speed camera on the RN19, shattering its lens. The same device had been cut down in 2021. In Fougeres, the speed camera on the RN12 burned down on Thursday. The same device was last destroyed in February. On Wednesday, the photo radar on the RD93 in Montmaur-en-Diois was likewise set ablaze. In the Aude department, speed cameras are being spraypainted black with the letter "P" added within a heart as a signature.