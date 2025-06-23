Photo Radar Downed In Canada, France, Italy, Switzerland

6/23/2025Photo Radar Downed In Canada, France, Italy, Switzerland
Canadian speed camera cut down, French and Swiss cameras burn and Italian photo radar devices were blinded last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Busto Garolfo, Italy, vigilantes destroyed or disabled every speed camera set up in the town. The company that runs the program rotates a small set of camera equipment between nine, bright orange photo radar columns. Some of these posts were empty when they were spraypainted or smashed by opponents of automated ticketing.
In Berne, France, the speed camera on the RD769 was destroyed by fire on Monday, June 16, after being in place for just eleven days. On the same day in Ins, Switzerland, vigilantes likewise torched a mobile speed camera on Muntschemiergasse.
In Ontario, Canada, vigilantes toppled the speed camera on Niagara Stone Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Friday, June 13, repeating an attack that happened in May.