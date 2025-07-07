TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > Canada, France, UK: A Dozen Speed Cameras Downed 
Print It Email It Tweet It

Canada, France, UK: A Dozen Speed Cameras Downed
More than a dozen speed cameras were taken down in Canada, England and France last week.

White painted speed camera in France
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In North Yorkshire, England, vigilantes cut down the pole-mounted speed camera on the A64 in Sherburn, on Monday, June 30. The device had just been installed the day before, according to a police statement. In Toronto, Canada, eleven speed cameras were knocked over last week as attacks throughout the region are on the rise.

In Saint-Die, France, vigilantes on Sunday blinded the speed camera on the Rue d'Epinal with white spraypaint. Fluorescent orange paint was the color of choice in Le Lude as photo radar foes disabled the speed camera on the RD306 on Friday. The same color was again used that day to take out the camera on the RD969 in Villiers-au-Bouin.



Related News
Canada, France, UK: A Dozen Speed Cameras Downed

Canada, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Down

Photo Radar Downed In Canada, France, Italy, Switzerland

France, Germany Speed Cameras Torched, Tilted

French, Italian Vigilantes Torch, Topple Speed Cameras




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com