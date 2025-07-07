Canada, France, UK: A Dozen Speed Cameras Downed

7/7/2025Canada, France, UK: A Dozen Speed Cameras Downed
More than a dozen speed cameras were taken down in Canada, England and France last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In North Yorkshire, England, vigilantes cut down the pole-mounted speed camera on the A64 in Sherburn, on Monday, June 30. The device had just been installed the day before, according to a police statement. In Toronto, Canada, eleven speed cameras were knocked over last week as attacks throughout the region are on the rise.
In Saint-Die, France, vigilantes on Sunday blinded the speed camera on the Rue d'Epinal with white spraypaint. Fluorescent orange paint was the color of choice in Le Lude as photo radar foes disabled the speed camera on the RD306 on Friday. The same color was again used that day to take out the camera on the RD969 in Villiers-au-Bouin.