Speed Cameras Toppled And Torched In Canada, Germany, Italy
A half-dozen automated ticketing machines were knocked out of service in Canada, Germany and Italy last week.

Spraypainted Canadian camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Vigilantes in Ontario, Canada, succeeded in thwarting automated ticketing in Mississauga last week. The photo radar unit on Churchill Meadows Boulevard was blinded with black spraypaint. A second speed camera was knocked over after being painted.

Vigilantes in Treuchtlingen, Germany, on Thursday, torched the speed camera on the B2 in the Dietfurt district, completely destroying the device. In Konstanz, a trio of speed cameras were disabled on Sunday, September 18. According to local police, the lenses of the photo radar unit on Gartenstrasse as well as a pair of cameras that were issuing automated tickets on Untere Laube.

In Lucca, Italy, vigilantes last week smeared red spraypaint over the lens of the speed camera on the Via Indipendenza in the city of Viareggio.



