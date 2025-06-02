TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Canada, France: Speed Cameras Sliced And Sprayed
Vigilantes in Canada and France disabled a half-dozen photo radar devices last week.

Backward-facing speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Vigilantes in Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday cut down the automated ticketing machine located on Niagara Stone Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

In Rochefort-sur-Nenon, France, the speed camera on the RD673 was knocked off its mounting pad so that it now faces away from traffic. On Monday, May 26, the speed camera on the RN102 Meyras was destroyed with burning tires in the third such attack in the area this year. On the same day, local farmers wrapped a pair of speed cameras in white plastic. The devices had been issuing automated citations on Belrupt bridge and Boulevard Strategique. The speed camera on the RD67 near Saint-Adrien has been blinded with black spraypaint.



