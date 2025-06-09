French, Italian Vigilantes Torch, Topple Speed Cameras

6/9/2025French, Italian Vigilantes Torch, Topple Speed Cameras
Vigilantes in Italy and France last week destroyed a handful of automated ticketing machines.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Italian vigilantes on Saturday torched the speed camera on Strada Statale 18 between Palmi and Gioia Tauro. On Friday, a speed camera was toppled after the device failed to prevent an accident on Via Divisione Folgore in Vicenza. A Fiat Punto skidded into the automated ticketing machine, knocking the device over and flipping the car onto its roof.
In Molac, France, vigilantes on Friday completely destroyed the speed camera on the RD5 by setting the newly installed device on fire. In Saint-Just-en-Chaussee, the photo radar device on the RD916 was spraypainted red at the beginning of the week, mere days after its installation.