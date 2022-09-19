TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Italian Camera Traps Driver, German Speed Cameras Torched
A red light camera failed to prevent an accident last week as German vigilantes set fire to a pair of speed cameras.

Flipped Smart car
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

A traffic camera in Lecce, Italy, failed to prevent an accident on Sunday. After a Smart Car and a Citroen C3 collided, the Smart Car tumbled onto its side and slid into the pole for the red light camera, which trapped the driver inside. She was transported to the hospital after being freed by firefighters. In Tavazzano on Thursday, vigilantes cut down the speed camera that had been issuing automated citations on the Via Nassirya and left the device in tall grass on the side of the road.

Unknown vigilantes in Immendingen, Germany, on Friday torched the speed camera on Schwarzwaldstrasse. Firefighters called to the scene put out the blaze before more serious damage could be done, according to police reports. In Freiburg im Breisgau, vigilantes on Wednesday set fire to the speed camera that had been issuing automated tickets on Stefan-Meier-Strasse, according to local police.



