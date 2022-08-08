TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > France, Germany: Speed Cameras Sprayed Again 
Print It Email It Tweet It

France, Germany: Speed Cameras Sprayed Again
Four speed cameras were disabled last week in Germany and France with a simple can of spraypaint.

Spraypainted speed camera in France
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In Germany, unknown vigilantes succeeded in disabling a pair of speed cameras, according to local police reports. On Sunday, August 31, the automated ticketing machine on Ravensburger Strasse in Markdorf was rendered inoperable by a daub of paint. Likewise, one day earlier, the mobile speed camera set up to trap motorists on Brockhauser Weg in Luedenscheid was blinded the with brown paint that could not be removed.

On Thursday, vigilantes in Plougastel-Daoulas, France, blinded the speed camera on the RN165 with black spraypaint. The device had just been installed two days prior. In Wihr-au-Val, the speed camera on the RD417 had been turned around so that it faced backwards.



Related News
Saboteurs In Hawaii, Germany Thwart Traffic Cameras

German Vigilantes Knock Out Five Speed Cameras

Speed Cameras Tipped, Torched In Germany, France, Luxembourg

France, Germany: Speed Cameras Sprayed Again

Speed Cameras Smashed, Slashed, Scorched In Australia, France, Germany, UK




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com