France, Germany: Speed Cameras Sprayed Again

8/8/2022France, Germany: Speed Cameras Sprayed Again
Four speed cameras were disabled last week in Germany and France with a simple can of spraypaint.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Germany, unknown vigilantes succeeded in disabling a pair of speed cameras, according to local police reports. On Sunday, August 31, the automated ticketing machine on Ravensburger Strasse in Markdorf was rendered inoperable by a daub of paint. Likewise, one day earlier, the mobile speed camera set up to trap motorists on Brockhauser Weg in Luedenscheid was blinded the with brown paint that could not be removed.
On Thursday, vigilantes in Plougastel-Daoulas, France, blinded the speed camera on the RN165 with black spraypaint. The device had just been installed two days prior. In Wihr-au-Val, the speed camera on the RD417 had been turned around so that it faced backwards.