France, Italy: Speed Cameras Re-Sprayed

2/21/2022France, Italy: Speed Cameras Re-Sprayed
Vigilantes made doubly sure to disable a handful of speed cameras last week in France and Italy.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Shortly after authorities in Grottaferrata, Italy, repaired the orange "Velo OK" brand speed cameras, vigilantes disabled them once more. The devices were found Sunday with spraypaint covering the lenses, preventing the issuance of automated citations.
In Saint Martin d'Abbat, France, vigilantes also used spraypaint on Sunday to blind the speed camera on the RD952, according to Info-radar Loiret. In Warcq, the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera on the RN43 was disabled with a coat of green spraypaint on Tuesday. Motorists driving past the speed camera on the RD925 near Feuquieres-en-Vimeu are being flashed by a rogue speed camera, even though they are adhering to the 80km/h (50 MPH) speed limit. Officials insist that the device is accurate.