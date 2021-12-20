France, Germany: Photo Radar Units Disabled

12/20/2021France, Germany: Photo Radar Units Disabled
Spraypaint and saws were used to take down photo radar devices in France and Germany last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Vigilantes in La Neuvelle-les-Scey, France, on Sunday cut down the the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera on the RN19, dumping the device in a field on the side of the road. On Saturday, the turret speed camera on the RD50 in Pont-les-Moulins was blinded with bright green spraypaint. In Lillers, blue and green spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD943. On Wednesday, black spraypaint covered the speed camera on the RD1017 in Eterpigny, marking the twelfth time the device has been disabled. In Plemet, vigilantes smashed the lens of the speed camera on the RN164 with a sledgehammer on Monday, December 13. Fresh from being repaired, the turret speed camera on the Rue Gabriel Peri in L'Arbresle was covered in blue paint on Saturday, December 11.
In Limbach-Oberfrohna, Germany, vigilantes on Monday, December 13, grabbed a traffic counting device that also was used to measure the speed of passing motorists.