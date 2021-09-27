A Trio Of Ticketing Cameras Disabled In France, Germany

9/27/2021A Trio Of Ticketing Cameras Disabled In France, Germany
Vigilantes used paint, fire and pry bars to take out three automated ticketing machines last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Lohne, Germany, on Thursday vigilantes broke a lock and pried open the housing of the red light camera on Lubbecker Strasse. They successfully grabbed the electronic equipment inside, worth 40,000 euros (US $46,900) according to police.
Vigilantes in Hagetaubin, France, on Sunday disabled the speed camera on the CD945 by covering its lenses with white spraypaint. This was the second attack on the device this year. On Thursday, vigilantes in Saint-Sulpice-d'Arnoult torched the speed camera on the RD137, one of several devices in the area that has been disabled in recent weeks.