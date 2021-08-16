TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Speed Cameras Torched, Toppled In France, Italy
Vigilantes in France and Italy last week set fire to, cut down, and spraypainted more than a half-dozen speed cameras.

Speed camera set on fire in France
On Saturday, vigilantes in Beaumont-en-Diois, France, blinded the speed camera on the RD93 with red spraypaint and a smiley face. On Thursday, the speed camera on the RD1075 near Ambronay was destroyed after being set on fire with tires and straw to fuel the flames. Vigilantes in Brazey-en-Plaine used expanding foam to keep the speed camera on the RD968 from issuing tickets on August 8. This is the second time the device has been targeted in the space of a month.

In Guadeloupe, an archipelago in the Caribbean, vigilantes in Pierrefonds on Saturday torched the speed camera on the RN1. In Grande-Terre on Wednesday, opponents of automated ticketing had set fire to a pair of speed cameras on the Boulevard des Heros in Abymes and on the RN5 in Morne-a-l'Eau.

On Saturday, vigilantes in Cerreto Guidi, Italy, used professional tools to cut down the pole-mounted speed camera on the Via Provinciale Pisana in Gavena.



