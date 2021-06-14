TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Speed Camera Attacks In France, Luxembourg, Italy
Several speed cameras were taken out across Europe last week.

Italian red light camera box destroyed
In Saint-Martin-d'Hardinghem, France, vigilantes on Saturday used white spraypaint to blind the speed camera on the RD928. In Gevingey, the speed camera on the RD1083 was taken out with pink spraypaint on Tuesday. On June 7, the speed camera on the RD936E1 in Lembras was set on fire.

Vigilantes in Milan, Italy, ripped apart the control box for a red light camera operating on the Via Varesina around June 2. Vigilantes in Luxembourg used black spraypaint to blind the speed camera on the N8 between Saeul and Brouch on June 6. Another automated ticketing machine on the N24 between Beckerich and Oberpallen was likewise disabled in an attack on May 27.



