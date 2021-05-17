France, Germany: Three Speed Cameras Taken Out

5/17/2021France, Germany: Three Speed Cameras Taken Out
Vigilantes took a breather last week as only a handful of speed cameras were taken offline.
On Reunion, an island in East Africa, vigilantes on Wednesday thwarted the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera in Manapany-les-bas with white spraypaint that included a stenciled heart. Around the same time in Lambres-lez-Douai, France, the speed camera on the RD621 was torched with a burning tire. Police in Mannheim, Germany, reported that vigilantes just before midnight on May 8 disabled the mobile speed camera on Heidelberger Strasse in Sinsheim by spraypainting the device's lenses. Officials have no idea who might be responsible.