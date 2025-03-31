TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Photo Radar Toppled, Painted, Smashed in France, Germany, Italy
Anti-photo radar activists took out a trio of speed cameras last week in France, Germany and Italy.

Toppled Italian speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In Dillenburg, Germany, vigilantes on Saturday trashed the speed camera on Hauptstrasse. Police estimated the damage at 50,000 euros (US $54,000). In Villettes, France, opponents of automated ticketing on Wednesday blinded the newly installed speed camera on the RD47 before the device had an opportunity to issue its first ticket. The camera was spraypainted red with the tag "MF91." In San Felice sul Panaro, Italy, vigilantes on Tuesday knocked over the orange "Velo OK" brand speed camera on Via Ascari.



