TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > French Photo Radar Goes Up In Flames 
Print It Email It Tweet It

French Photo Radar Goes Up In Flames
A handful of speed cameras in France were torched and spraypainted last week.

French burned speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In Marnay-sur-Seine, France, the speed camera on the RD619 was smashed after it failed to prevent an accident on Saturday morning. A driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and veered into the device. Near Fougeres, the photo radar unit on the RD155 had its lens blacked out with spraypaint along with the message, "Accelerate." On Wednesday, another speed camera in Fougeres, this time on the RN12, was set on fire just days after it had been repaired from a previous attack. An hour sfter that attack, vigilantes in Balaze torched the speed camera, on the RD178 and then burned the automated ticketing machine on the RD178 in Domalain.



Related News
French Photo Radar Goes Up In Flames

Maryland, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cams Removed

Speed Cameras Burned And Blinded In France, Germany

Three French Speed Cameras Go Up In Flames

France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Tipped, Slashed




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com