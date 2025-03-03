French Photo Radar Goes Up In Flames

3/3/2025French Photo Radar Goes Up In Flames
A handful of speed cameras in France were torched and spraypainted last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Marnay-sur-Seine, France, the speed camera on the RD619 was smashed after it failed to prevent an accident on Saturday morning. A driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and veered into the device. Near Fougeres, the photo radar unit on the RD155 had its lens blacked out with spraypaint along with the message, "Accelerate." On Wednesday, another speed camera in Fougeres, this time on the RN12, was set on fire just days after it had been repaired from a previous attack. An hour sfter that attack, vigilantes in Balaze torched the speed camera, on the RD178 and then burned the automated ticketing machine on the RD178 in Domalain.