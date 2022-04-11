Speed Camera Sabotage In France, The Netherlands, Russia

4/11/2022Speed Camera Sabotage In France, The Netherlands, Russia
Vigilantes last week burned or blinded a handful of speed cameras in France, The Netherlands and Russia.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
On Wednesday, vigilantes in Gensac-La-Pallue, France, set fire to the latest-generation speed camera on the RN141, destroying the device that had been installed at a cost of 300,000 euros (US $326,000). Around the same time, the speed camera in Saint-Michel-l'Observatoire was damaged by fire. In Plouneour-Menez, orange paint was used to blind the speed camera on the Rue de la Liberation.
In Lith, The Netherlands, the pole-mounted speed camera on Meester van Coothstraat remains out of service after having been cut down by vigilantes for a second time. In Voronezh, Russia, a man smashed the photo radar unit on Pereulok Otlichnikov on Friday, April 1.