Spraypaint Sabotages French, German Speed Cameras

9/1/2025Spraypaint Sabotages French, German Speed Cameras
Vigilantes last week took out a half-dozen speed cameras in Canada, France and Germany.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Grimmen, Germany, vigilantes on Saturday overturned the mobile speed camera trailer that had been issuing automated tickets in Zarrentin. On the day before that, they blinded with black spraypaint the speed camera on the B194. Vigilantes in Ontario, Canada, grabbed the solar panels that powered the speed camera on Veterans Memorial Highway on Saturday, August 23, thwarting the device's ability to issue automated tickets.
Vigilantes in La Ferte-Mace, France, on Saturday sabotaged the newly installed mobile speed camera with red sprapyaint. On Friday, red spraypaint was also used to blind the speed camera on the RD2 in Muneville-le-Bingard. On Wednesday, the photo radar device on the RN31 in Jaulzy was painted black. Just three days earlier, it had been covered in black plastic. Slogans scrawled on the device suggest the vigilantes are striking back against anti-farmer sentiment among government officials. In Desaqignes, the speed camera on the CD533 was spraypainted with messages in black, but the device remained active. On Tuesday, the speed camea on the RD1089 just outside Rosiers-d'Egletons was spraypainted red with the message "10/09," referring to the upcoming nationwide protest scheduled for next Wednesday, September 10.