TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > Speed Cameras And Signs Targeted In France, Italy, Germany 
Print It Email It Tweet It

Speed Cameras And Signs Targeted In France, Italy, Germany
Fire and spraypaint sabotaged photo radar in France, Germany and Italy last week.

Spraypainted French speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In Krummhorn, Germany, vigilantes on Friday prevented the speed cameras on Schoonorther Strasse from issuing tickets by covering the legally required speed camera signs with black paint. In Bad Gandersheim, the "Alice" speed camera on L489 was blinded with spraypaint on Friday, August 15.

Opponents of automated ticketing in Livorno, Italy, on Sunday set the speed camera on the Strada Regionale 206 on fire, damaging the device. In Castiglione della Pescaia, the recently spraypainted speed cameras on the Strada Provinciale 158 had their required speed camera warning signs cut down and tossed in a ditch on Thursday.

In Maen Roch, France, the speed camera on the RD155 had its lens blocked with black spraypaint last week. Red spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD978 in Simard, which had just been repaired.



Related News
Speed Cameras And Signs Targeted In France, Italy, Germany

Hack Takes Down Dutch Speed Camera Network

Germany, France, Italy: Photo Radars Blinded, Burned

Georgia, Ireland, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Sabotaged

France, Germany, Martinique: Paint And Flames Take Out Speed Cameras




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com