Speed Cameras And Signs Targeted In France, Italy, Germany

8/25/2025Speed Cameras And Signs Targeted In France, Italy, Germany
Fire and spraypaint sabotaged photo radar in France, Germany and Italy last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Krummhorn, Germany, vigilantes on Friday prevented the speed cameras on Schoonorther Strasse from issuing tickets by covering the legally required speed camera signs with black paint. In Bad Gandersheim, the "Alice" speed camera on L489 was blinded with spraypaint on Friday, August 15.
Opponents of automated ticketing in Livorno, Italy, on Sunday set the speed camera on the Strada Regionale 206 on fire, damaging the device. In Castiglione della Pescaia, the recently spraypainted speed cameras on the Strada Provinciale 158 had their required speed camera warning signs cut down and tossed in a ditch on Thursday.
In Maen Roch, France, the speed camera on the RD155 had its lens blocked with black spraypaint last week. Red spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD978 in Simard, which had just been repaired.