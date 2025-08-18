Hack Takes Down Dutch Speed Camera Network

8/18/2025Hack Takes Down Dutch Speed Camera Network
Nearly every fixed photo radar in The Netherlands is offline as cameras were attacked last week in Canada, France and Germany.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Most of the fixed speed cameras in The Netherlands remain offline following a computer breach. The network that the Public Prosecution Service uses to manage automated ticketing machines was compromised in mid-July, so officials have had to disconnect the devices until the situation is resolved. Only mobile photo radar units are unaffected. Officials do not know when the devices will be turned back on. The division responsible for photo radar, Parket Centrale Verwerking Openbaar Ministerie, has suspended all electronic transactions and will only accept correspondence through postal mail until the situation is resolved.
Vigilantes in Toronto, Canada, last month grabbed two dozen speed cameras ensuring the automated ticketing machines would generate no revenue for the city and its private vendor. Police have no idea who might be responsible.
In Viersen, Germany, vigilantes on Wednesday blinded the mobile speed camera on Gladbacher Strasse with yellow spraypaint, according to local police reports. The speed camera on the RD974 in Val-d'Ize, France, was blinded with black spraypaint on Sunday, August 10.