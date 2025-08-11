Germany, France, Italy: Photo Radars Blinded, Burned

8/11/2025Germany, France, Italy: Photo Radars Blinded, Burned
Opponents of automated ticketing last week took out a handful of speed cameras in France, Germany and Italy.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Elz, Germany, vigilantes on Saturday placed a sack of burning charcoal under the speed camera on Hadamarer Strasse. According to local police reports, the device was damaged in the ensuing blaze.
In Jaulzy, France, black spraypaint blocked the lens of the speed camera on the RN31 on Friday. The attack came less than 24 hours after repairs were completed after a previous attack. On Tuesday, the speed camera in Mondrepuis was blinded with white paint. In Saint-Martin-Osmonville, black spraypaint blinded the recently replaced speed camera on the A28. The speed camera on the RD940 in Octeville-sur-Mer was taken out on Monday, August 4. Black spraypaint was also used used against two photo radar device on the D619 on Saturday, August 2. The first attack happened in Maizieres-la-Grande-Paroisse and the second in Marnay-sur-Seine.
In Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy, the brand new speed cameras on the Strada Provinciale 158 was blinded with purple spraypaint last week.