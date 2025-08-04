Georgia, Ireland, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Sabotaged

8/4/2025Georgia, Ireland, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Sabotaged
Vigilantes last week disabled a few speed cameras in Georgia and Europe.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Valdosta, Georgia, a man rammed the speed camera on North Lee Street on Monday, July 28. Police have arrested a suspect who will be charged with causing $1000 in damage to the device. In Northern Ireland, officials are upset that the public is fighting back against speed cameras by heaping abuse on the drivers of photo radar vans.
"First of all there is the generic sentiment as a community towards the deployment of the vans. They are still seen as a negative thing," Police Service Northern Ireland Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson told Belfast Live.
In Hary, France, a speed camera was torched last week on the RD966. In Leutkirch im Allgau, Germany, vigilantes blinded the speed camera on Kemptener Strasse with white paint on Sunday, August 27.