France, Germany, Martinique: Paint And Flames Take Out Speed Cameras
Vigilantes last week disabled a few speed cameras in France, Germany and Martinique.

Blue painted speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In Echenoz-la-Meline, France, the newly installed speed camera on the RN57 was disabled with a coat of blue paint on Saturday. In Simard, vigilantes blinded the speed camera on the RD678 with red paint. On the Caribbean island of Martinique, vigilantes torched a pair of speed cameras in Sainte-Luce and Lamentin on Saturday, July 19. In Niedershausen, Germany, the speed camera on Landesstrasse 3020 flashed a woman on Thursday, July 14. The driver stopped her car, threw it into reverse, and rammed the mobile photo radar, smashing the device, according to local police reports.



