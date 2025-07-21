TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > Speed Cameras Tumble, Trashed In France And Germany 
Print It Email It Tweet It

Speed Cameras Tumble, Trashed In France And Germany
A handful of photo radar devices were disabled last week in France and Germany.

Tipped over speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In Gray, France, vigilantes knocked the speed camera on the RD67 into a ditch on Saturday. In La Voivre, the speed camera on the RN59 that had been spraypainted at the beginning of the month was blinded again with fluorescent orange paint. In Chenicourt, the RD913 speed camera was torched on Wednesday, mere days after it was placed back into service from an attack in June. In Bochum, Germany, vigilantes on Thursday smashed the lens of the speed camera that had been issuing automated tickets between Markstrasse and Im Haarmannsbusch, according to local police reports.



Related News
Speed Cameras Tumble, Trashed In France And Germany

Canada, France, Italy: Speed Cameras Bombed, Painted, Burned

Canada, France, UK: A Dozen Speed Cameras Downed

Canada, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Down

Photo Radar Downed In Canada, France, Italy, Switzerland




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com