Speed Cameras Tumble, Trashed In France And Germany

7/21/2025Speed Cameras Tumble, Trashed In France And Germany
A handful of photo radar devices were disabled last week in France and Germany.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Gray, France, vigilantes knocked the speed camera on the RD67 into a ditch on Saturday. In La Voivre, the speed camera on the RN59 that had been spraypainted at the beginning of the month was blinded again with fluorescent orange paint. In Chenicourt, the RD913 speed camera was torched on Wednesday, mere days after it was placed back into service from an attack in June. In Bochum, Germany, vigilantes on Thursday smashed the lens of the speed camera that had been issuing automated tickets between Markstrasse and Im Haarmannsbusch, according to local police reports.