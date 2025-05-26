TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
France, Germany, Italy: Photo Radar Stoned, Painted, Burned
Vigilantes last week took out a half-dozen automated ticketing machines in Europe.

Red spraypainted photo radar
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Vigilantes for the fifth time this year took out the notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto, Canada. On Friday, the pole-mounted device was cut down, depriving the municipality of revenue. Since 2022, it has issued 67,000 fines worth over $7.2 million.

In Montredon-des-Corbieres, France, the newly installed speed camera on the RD6113 was blinded with red spraypaint. White paint was used against the speed camera on the RD625 between Cambron and Friville-Escarbotin on Wednesday. On Saturday, May 17, the photo radar unit on the RD980 in was tipped over so that it could no longer issue automated tickets.

On Sunday, vigilantes in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany, torched the speed camera on the B523, according to police reports. On Thursday, silver spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on Teggingerstrasse in Radolfzell. Vigilantes in San Pietro in Gu, Italy, hurled rocks at the speed camera on the SS53 last week, rendering it incapable of issuing automated citations. Officials ensured the device was promptly repaired so that ticketing could resume.



