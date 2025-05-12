TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Canada, France: Speed Cameras Binned, Burned, Blinded
Attacks on speed cameras resumed in France last week as Canadian town sees nine incidents this year.

Speed camera garbage fire
Police in York, Canada, on Wednesday announced that nine speed cameras in the city of Vaughan had been knocked out of commission so far this year. Most recently, the automated ticketing machine on Hilda Avenue was disabled on April 24, and the device on Peter Rupert Avenue was attacked the prior week. The photo radar unit on New Westminster Drive rounded out the list of photo radar locations that have been targeted multiple times.

In Marseille, France, vigilantes earlier today used white spraypaint to blind the speed camera on the Chemin des Goudes. The device had been installed the previous week. In Remaucourt on Sunday, opponents of automated ticketing torched the speed camera located on the RD8. In Caussade, a trash can was placed on top of the speed camera on the RD926 on Thursday. Along the same road near Septfonds, another camera was set on fire using a giant pile of manure and garbage to fuel the flames. On Wednesday, pink spraypaint blinded the speed camera on the RD987 in Saulces-Monclin.



