France, Italy and Martinique: Four Speed Cameras Sabotaged
Four speed cameras last week were taken out in France, Italy and Martinique.

Burning island speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In Treviso, Italy, vigilantes on Thursday bent the pole holding the speed camera on Via John Kennedy. Those responsible left before fully cutting down the device in a "Fleximan" style attack using an angle grinder. In Airion, France, green spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD916 on Friday. The same device has been attacked several times in the past.

On the Caribbean island of Martinique, vigilantes on Thursday torched the speed cameras on the N1 in Lamentin and on the N9 in Fort-de-France. The devices had only been installed a few hours earlier.




