Canada, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Slashed, Burned

4/21/2025Canada, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Slashed, Burned
Vigilantes in North America and Europe Last week took out a half-dozen photo radar devices.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Toronto, Canada's photo radar foes once again sabotaged the speed camera on Parkside Drive on Saturday. This was the fourth such attack on highly profitable device in the past several months. Since 2022, it has issued 65,000 fines worth over $7 million.
In Altopascio, Italy, a Dodge Challenger slammed into the speed camera on the Provinciale Biagioni on Sunday, April 14. The automated ticketing machine, which failed to prevent the accident, was completely destroyed.
Vigilantes in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, torched the speed camera on the D643 on Friday. The mobile radar's inner equipment melted under the flames. Also on Friday, the automated ticketing machine on the RD1021, near Pauilhac was likewise set ablaze.
In Bodenfelde, Germany, vigilantes used pink spraypaint to blind the speed camera on Uslarer Strasse on Monday, April 14, according to local police. The authorities have no idea who might be responsible.