TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > Colorado, France: Speed Cameras Torched, Tweaked 
Print It Email It Tweet It

Colorado, France: Speed Cameras Torched, Tweaked
Four French speed cameras were torched last week. Two cameras in Colorado were disabled last month.

Torched French speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Police in Longmont, Colorado, released video on Friday of an unidentified man who disabled a pair of speed cameras last month. The man rolled up on a bicycle and twisted the mobile photo radar unit on Mountain View Avenue on March 14 and again on March 24. Police estimated the damage at $35,000.

On Sunday, vigilantes in Thure, France, torched the speed camera on the RD725, destroying the device. On Friday, the recently replaced photo radar on the RD767 in Moustoir-Ac was also set on fire. That same evening, the camera on the RD4 in Lizio and on the RD5 in Molac were likewised destroyed after being engulfed in flames.



Related News
Colorado, France: Speed Cameras Torched, Tweaked

France, Latvia: Speed Cameras Sabotaged

Photo Radar Toppled, Painted, Smashed in France, Germany, Italy

French And German Speed Cameras Bagged And Burned

Two German Speed Cameras Knocked Out




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com