Colorado, France: Speed Cameras Torched, Tweaked

4/14/2025Colorado, France: Speed Cameras Torched, Tweaked
Four French speed cameras were torched last week. Two cameras in Colorado were disabled last month.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Police in Longmont, Colorado, released video on Friday of an unidentified man who disabled a pair of speed cameras last month. The man rolled up on a bicycle and twisted the mobile photo radar unit on Mountain View Avenue on March 14 and again on March 24. Police estimated the damage at $35,000.
On Sunday, vigilantes in Thure, France, torched the speed camera on the RD725, destroying the device. On Friday, the recently replaced photo radar on the RD767 in Moustoir-Ac was also set on fire. That same evening, the camera on the RD4 in Lizio and on the RD5 in Molac were likewised destroyed after being engulfed in flames.