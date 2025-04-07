TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > France, Latvia: Speed Cameras Sabotaged 
Print It Email It Tweet It

France, Latvia: Speed Cameras Sabotaged
Vigilantes last week took out two speed cameras. A Latvian anti-camera vigilante received a light sentence.

Burned speed camera in Frnace
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In Lozanne, France, opponents of photo radar spraypainted the speed camera on the RD385 on Monday, March 31. In Meyras, vigilantes destroyed the speed camera on the RN102 by setting it on ablaze with burning tires on Sunday, March 30. In Riga, Latvia, a forty-six-year-old man knocked over the mobile photo radar speed trap on Sigulda Highway on March 26. Police caught a suspect who said he was "fighting for freedom" by taking out the automated ticketing machines. He was sentenced to probation last week.



Related News
France, Latvia: Speed Cameras Sabotaged

Photo Radar Toppled, Painted, Smashed in France, Germany, Italy

French And German Speed Cameras Bagged And Burned

Two German Speed Cameras Knocked Out

France, Germany: Photo Radar Sprayed, Stickered




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com