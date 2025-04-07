France, Latvia: Speed Cameras Sabotaged

4/7/2025France, Latvia: Speed Cameras Sabotaged
Vigilantes last week took out two speed cameras. A Latvian anti-camera vigilante received a light sentence.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Lozanne, France, opponents of photo radar spraypainted the speed camera on the RD385 on Monday, March 31. In Meyras, vigilantes destroyed the speed camera on the RN102 by setting it on ablaze with burning tires on Sunday, March 30. In Riga, Latvia, a forty-six-year-old man knocked over the mobile photo radar speed trap on Sigulda Highway on March 26. Police caught a suspect who said he was "fighting for freedom" by taking out the automated ticketing machines. He was sentenced to probation last week.