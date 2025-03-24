French And German Speed Cameras Bagged And Burned

3/24/2025French And German Speed Cameras Bagged And Burned
Vigilantes took out a handful of speed cameras in Germany and France last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Verdun, France, vigilantes on Friday torched the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera on the RD330 Boulevard Strategique, severely damaging the device. In the Gers department, farmers once again are taking out their anger at government agricultural policy on automated ticketing machines. On Wednesday, all of the department's cameras were covered in white bags marked "CR32," referring to the union designation, Rural Coordination 32.
In Gronau, Germany, a 34-year-old man on Tuesday saw a mobile speed camera and twisted the device away from the road so that it was no longer able to issue fully automated citations. On Saturday, March 15, two men in Heidenheim an der Brenz spraypainted the speed camera on Seewiesenbrucke.