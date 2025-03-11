TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > France, Germany: Photo Radar Sprayed, Stickered 
Print It Email It Tweet It

France, Germany: Photo Radar Sprayed, Stickered
Vigilantes last week disabled three speed cameras in France and Germany.

ACAB speed camera in France
In Mutlangen, Germany, vigilantes on Wednesday covered the lens of the speed camera on Gmunder Strasse with a sticker, thwarting its ability to issue automated citations. Near Chouilly, France, red spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD3, tagging it also with the English acronym ACAB (which stands for "all cops are bastards"). On Tuesday, silver spraypaint was used to disable the speed camera on the RD916 in Argenlieu. The same device had been attacked twice in the space of a month.



Related News
France, Germany: Photo Radar Sprayed, Stickered

French Photo Radar Goes Up In Flames

Maryland, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cams Removed

Speed Cameras Burned And Blinded In France, Germany

Three French Speed Cameras Go Up In Flames




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com