France, Germany: Photo Radar Sprayed, Stickered

3/11/2025France, Germany: Photo Radar Sprayed, Stickered
Vigilantes last week disabled three speed cameras in France and Germany.
In Mutlangen, Germany, vigilantes on Wednesday covered the lens of the speed camera on Gmunder Strasse with a sticker, thwarting its ability to issue automated citations. Near Chouilly, France, red spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD3, tagging it also with the English acronym ACAB (which stands for "all cops are bastards"). On Tuesday, silver spraypaint was used to disable the speed camera on the RD916 in Argenlieu. The same device had been attacked twice in the space of a month.