German Citizens Take Out Photo Radar

1/27/2025German Citizens Take Out Photo Radar
Four German speed cameras were taken offline last week.
In Heuchelheim, Germany, vigilantes on Friday painted over the lens of the speed camera on Marktstrasse while also knocking down the nearby warning signs that are required by law for the ticket to be valid. On Wednesday, it was the photo radar device on Leipziger Strasse in Fulda that was knocked out of service, according to local police reports. On the prior day, the speed camera on Dreisamstrasse in Freiburg failed to stop an accident. The device was flattened after a car veered off the road. On Monday, January 20, a 51-year-old destroyed the speed camera on Brunckstrasse.