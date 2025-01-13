TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Canada, Italy, Martinique: Photo Radar Burns
Vigilantes last week disabled photo radar in Canada, Martinique and Italy.

Martinique speed camera burned
Opponents of automated ticketing torched three speed cameras on the Caribbean island of Martinique last week. The pole-mounted device in Schoelcher near Complexe Madiana was set ablaze on Friday. The camera on the RN5 near Lamentin airport was torched on Saturday, along with the photo radar device on the road to Ducos.

Vigilantes in Toronto, Canada, continued destroying automated ticketing machines on Friday, January 3. The speed camera on Avenue Road was cut down in the fourth such attack in the past two months. Last year, a dozen speed cameras were destroyed in the city.

In Simeri Crichi, Italy, vigilantes shot the speed camera on Strada Statale 106 multiple times on Saturday, January 4. The device was substantially damaged.



