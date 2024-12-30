Photo Radar Burns In France, Italy, Germany

12/30/2024Photo Radar Burns In France, Italy, Germany
Vigilantes in France, Italy and Germany took out a handful of speed cameras last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Vigilantes in Modena, Italy, blinded the speed camera on the SS12 ring road with red paint on Saturday. In Kleve, Germany, a speed camera failed to prevent a serious accident on Christmas Day. A 21-year-old driver from Romania slammed into the automated ticketing machine on the B9 Klever Ring and overturned, pinning the man and his two passengers in the vehicle. In Salzgitter, vigilantes blinded the speed camera on Frankfurter Strasse with paint on Sunday, December 22.
Vigilantes in Hardifort, France, blinded the speed camera on the RD916 with red spraypaint on Friday. This was the fourth attack on the device since its installation. On Monday, December 23, the speed camera on the RD611 in Dieulouard was shoved into a ditch and set on fire. On the previous day, a pair of speed cameras were torched on the RD7 in Saint-Nauphary and in Puylagarde.