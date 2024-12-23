TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
France, Italy: Speed Camera Destruction
Vigilantes took out a half dozen speed cameras in France and Italy last week.

Tired speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Vigilantes in La Ferte-Mace, France, on Friday torched the speed camera on the RD908. In Saint-Marcellin-en-Forez, members of the farming group JA42 buried the speed camera on the RD498 under a massive pile of used tires last week. In Tilloloy, the speed camera on the RD1017 was set on fire on Saturday, December 14.

In Ariano nel Polesine, Italy, the pole-mounted speed camera on Strada Romea was cut down on Tuesday. The attack is the first of its kind since police arrested a man accused of being the anti-photo radar vigilante Fleximan. On Sunday, December 15, angle grinders slashed the speed cameras in Bertiolo, in Medio Friuli.



