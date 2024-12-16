TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > France, Switzerland: Speed Camera Hammered 
Print It Email It Tweet It

France, Switzerland: Speed Camera Hammered
Opponents of photo radar took a hammer to a Swiss automated ticketing machine. French cameras were kicked and torched last week.

Knocked over French photo radar
An Italian vigilante was caught using a hammer to smash the speed camera on the A2 highway near Moleno, Switzerland, on Sunday, Decmber 8. Ticino Canton Police arrested a 41-year-old man over the incident.

In Caylus, France, the speed camera on the RD926 was destroyed by fire on Sunday. In Dompaire, vigilantes knocked over the speed camera on the RD166. It tumbled into a ravine several yards from the road.



Related News
France, Switzerland: Speed Camera Hammered

France: A Speed Camera Blinded

Colorado, France, UK: Speed Cameras Messed Up

Canada, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Knocked Out

Major Anti-Speed Camera Protest Across France




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com