France, Switzerland: Speed Camera Hammered

12/16/2024France, Switzerland: Speed Camera Hammered
Opponents of photo radar took a hammer to a Swiss automated ticketing machine. French cameras were kicked and torched last week.
An Italian vigilante was caught using a hammer to smash the speed camera on the A2 highway near Moleno, Switzerland, on Sunday, Decmber 8. Ticino Canton Police arrested a 41-year-old man over the incident.
In Caylus, France, the speed camera on the RD926 was destroyed by fire on Sunday. In Dompaire, vigilantes knocked over the speed camera on the RD166. It tumbled into a ravine several yards from the road.