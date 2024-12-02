Colorado, France, UK: Speed Cameras Messed Up

12/2/2024Colorado, France, UK: Speed Cameras Messed Up
Farmers continued protest against speed cameras in France last week. Cameras were disabled in Canada and Wales.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Foes of automated ticketing in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday cut down the pole-mounted speed camera on Parkside Drive a day after it had been replaced from an incident weeks ago. The device has been targeted for destruction several times in the past, as it has generated over $6.8 million in profit.
Vigilantes in Morrison, Colorado, disabled the speed camera on Bear Creek Avenue on October 25. According to the Canyon Courier newspaper, the town is going to switch the company that owns and operates the photo radar devices because the current company is taking too large a share of the profit.
"It didn't turn into very much revenue for the town," Morrison Trustee Katie Gill told the Courier.
Vigilantes in Pons, France, on Saturday torched the speed camera on the RD137. Also that evening, two speed cameras in Luitre-Dompierre and on the Fougeres ring road were set ablaze. In Buigny-Saint-Maclou, farmers on Friday created a tower of old tractor tires to surround the speed camera on the RD1001. The same tactics were used on the Rond-Point de la Transhumance in Istres where the Christmas greeting "Noel" was added to the tower of tires surrounding the automated ticketing machine on Thursday. On the day before that, forty tractors in Saint-Omer picked up one of the massive mobile speed cameras and placed it in front of the water district headquarters. Also on Wednesday, farmers gathered in Evreux, transferring the speed cameras from the road to a position directly in front of the French Office for Biodiversity with the message in English, "Stop Control." On Monday, November 25, vigilantes cut down the speed camera on the RN25 near Mondicourt. On Saturday, November 23, vigilantes burned three speed cameras in Chenedolle, Montigny-sur-Noireau and Caligny.
Vigilantes in Swansea, Wales, cut down the speed camera on Llangyfelach Road in Treboeth early last week.