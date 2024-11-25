Canada, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Knocked Out

11/25/2024Canada, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Knocked Out
Vigilantes last week knocked out dozens of speed cameras across Canada, France and Germany.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
French farmers continued attacking speed cameras last week in a nationwide protest against government policies. Black plastic wrapped speed cameras in the Aisne deparment on Monday, November 18. In Manche, farmers carried three mobile speed cameras to the coastline and pointed the devices at the ocean. Through Tuesday, eighteen photo radar devices in Garn were blinded with plastic, along with fifteen in Bagnols-sur-Ceze and four more between Nimes and Le Vigan. On Thursday, farmers used old tractor tires to cover speed cameras on the RD1089 near Tulle. Beyond the farmers' actions, vigilantes in Gazaupouy torched the speed camera on the RD931 on Friday.
One of the most profitable speed cameras in Toronto, Canada, was cut down on Sunday, November 17. The automated ticketing machine on Parkside Drive had generated $6.8 million since its installation in April 2022.
In Hadamar, Germany, vigilantes on Wednesday attempted to set fire to the speed camera on Mainzer Landstrasse, but officials noticed and were able to extinguish the blaze before any damage was done.