Three Speed Cameras Spraypainted In France, Germany

11/4/2024Three Speed Cameras Spraypainted In France, Germany
Only three reports of speed cameras being destroyed last week in France and Germany.
In Millieres, France, vigilantes on Saturday blinded the speed camera located on the RD900, adding Nazi insignia as a sign of their contempt for the government's harsh policies toward motorists.
Opponents of automated ticketing in Meiningen, Germany, likewise took out the mobile "Panzerblitzer" speed camera on Friday with spraypaint. The initials "ACAD" were also added to the device, according to local police reports. In Kirchlinteln, the photo radar trailer on Kohlenforde near Birkenstrasse was sabotaged. This is the fourth such attack on the device. Police are looking for suspects.