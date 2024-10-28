France, Italy: Nine Speed Cameras Sabotaged

TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
At least nine photo radar devices were taken down by fire or paint in France and Italy last week.

By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Vigilantes in San Benigno Canavese, Italy, have been destroying the "Velo OK" brand speed cameras. The municipality allowed ten of the devices to operate a year ago, and they've been systematically eliminated. Last week, a pair of the cameras in Bruciata were knocked over and one of the automated ticketing machines was cut in half.

In Chaux, France, vigilantes on Saturday blinded the speed camera on the RD465 with fluorescent yellow spraypaint. In Saint-Malo, a pair of speed cameras were set on fire on Thursday. The devices had been issuing automated tickets on the RD155 in Saint-Meloir-des-Ondes and on the RN176. Also on Thursday, farmers upset with the government disabled three speeed cameras in Bouches-du-Rhone, Rural Coordination 13 covered the automated ticketing machines in black plastic.



