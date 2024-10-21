France: Speed Cameras Covered, Burned

10/21/2024France: Speed Cameras Covered, Burned
Farmers and anti-speed camera vigilantes took out several French speed cameras last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Farmers across France protested government action by disabling speed cameras. On Saturday, members of Rural Coordination 34 placed giant tractor tires over the automated ticketing machine that had been operating on the A750 near Saint-Paul-et-Valmalle. In Rennes, vigilantes torched the speed camera that had been operating on the RN136 on Monday, October 14. Then two days later, on Wednesday, the device was wrapped in black plastic.