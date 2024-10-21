TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > France: Speed Cameras Covered, Burned 
Print It Email It Tweet It

France: Speed Cameras Covered, Burned
Farmers and anti-speed camera vigilantes took out several French speed cameras last week.

Speed camera attacked by farmers
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Farmers across France protested government action by disabling speed cameras. On Saturday, members of Rural Coordination 34 placed giant tractor tires over the automated ticketing machine that had been operating on the A750 near Saint-Paul-et-Valmalle. In Rennes, vigilantes torched the speed camera that had been operating on the RN136 on Monday, October 14. Then two days later, on Wednesday, the device was wrapped in black plastic.



Related News
France: Speed Cameras Covered, Burned

German Police Release Cookie Monster Speed Camera Photo

Australia, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Slashed, Torched

Cyprus, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Blinded With Spraypaint, Fire

Residents Fight Photo Radar In Guadeloupe, France and Germany




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com